Rallies across Australia remember Mahsa Amini - and call for democracy in Iran

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT:





It's been a year since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's morality police.





Her death is still evoking protests, with hundreds rallying in cities across Australia to demand accountability from Iran's government.





This man came to the Melbourne rally.





"This oppression of people - the oppression of women in particular - has to stop. Hijab shouldn't be compulsory; the Islamic republic has to stop torturing people, torturing women, just because they don't want to have hijab."





In Sydney, posters with the names of victims killed during the last twelve months of protests have been shown, while in Perth, Kurdish flags, in tribute to Mahsa Amini's origin, were flown.





Back in Melbourne - the slogan synonymous with the movement – woman life freedom - echoed around Federation Square - along with this common refrain.





"It is our responsibility as first of all Iranians or Persians, but most of all human beings, to show solidarity with the Iranian people."





Protestors are calling for the end of Iran’s government.





"This is what it's all about, the worldwide freedom revolution, to take back our beautiful land of Iran from the Islamic republic regime."





"I'm hoping Australian government and the world understand why we are here - because if we get rid of this regime, the world will be a better place."





There have also been protests in Iran.





In the capital they chant from their homes - 'down with the dictator' - but those words come with the risk of reprisal.





Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who spent two years imprisoned in Iran on charges of espionage, says she expects authorities to push back hard.





"Especially around her [[Mahsa's]] gravesite as well which I understand has been blocked off, and protesters and supporters have been prevented from even entering the neighbourhood near her grave. So everyone has been expecting a heavy-handed, brutal, authoritarian crackdown on this day, and for the authorities to prevent anyone from speaking out and using their voice to draw attention to what Mahsa died for, which was freedom, gender equality, secular democracy in Iran, and the removal of the Islamic republic."





A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs says the government is deeply concerned by widespread reports of the Morality Police resuming patrols to enforce Iran’s mandatory hijab rules.





The government has already announced fresh sanctions ahead of the anniversary - 60 individuals and 26 entities now hit by Australian measures since the protests began.





Meanwhile, the rallies and commemoration of Mahsa Amini look set to continue.





They say they're worried for their family and friends back in Iran - but they cannot stop.



