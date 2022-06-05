RBA to list cash rate imminently

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen RBA to list cash rate imminentlyPlay00:41EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (639.75 KB)Published 6 June 2022 at 9:41amBy Tina QuinnPresented By Tina QuinnSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 6 June 2022 at 9:41amBy Tina QuinnPresented By Tina QuinnSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesPenny Wong meets with President Widodo in JakartaCoalition unveils new female heavy frontbenchEnergy Minister blames predecessors for Australia's gas crisisAustralian golfer Minjee Lee hoping to claim her second career title at the US Open