"Recognition is not a Labor thing. It's not a Liberal thing... It's an Australian thing."
Noel Pearson speaking to SBS News/NITV Source: SBS News
One of the original architects and a long-time campaigner for Indigenous Constitutional recognition, Noel Pearson speaks to SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson on the Liberal Party's opposition to the Voice to Parliament referendum.
