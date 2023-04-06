"Recognition is not a Labor thing. It's not a Liberal thing... It's an Australian thing."

Noel Pearson speaking to SBS News (SBS-NITV).jpg

Noel Pearson speaking to SBS News/NITV Source: SBS News

One of the original architects and a long-time campaigner for Indigenous Constitutional recognition, Noel Pearson speaks to SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson on the Liberal Party's opposition to the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Recognition is not a Labor thing. It's not a Liberal thing. It's not a conservative thing. It's not a progressive thing. It's an Australian thing.
