Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Record numbers enrol ahead of Voice to Parliament referendum
Boxes of ballot papers ready for polling booths at an Australian Electoral Commission warehouse Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
A record number of Australians have enrolled to vote in the upcoming referendum on enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Constitution. The number of First Nations People on the roll is also at a record high, but there is still a gap between the enrolment of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Share