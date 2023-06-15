Refugee family provides helping hands at home and overseas

A couple who came to Australia as refugees are using their own money to help set up schools in Timor-Leste. Doctor Vahideh Hosseini fled Iran for India because she faced persecution as a member of the Baháʼí Faith. It was there she met her husband Ezzat who had also fled Iran. The couple eventually settled in Australia after being granted refugee status by the United Nations. Grateful for a second chance in another country, the couple raised their two children, Sana and Amelia, in Australia and instilled in them the importance of giving back to the community.

