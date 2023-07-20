Refugee to walk 1,000km to highlight plight of people on bridging visas

Neil Para says he hopes to raise awareness of the plight of thousands of refugees

Neil Para says he hopes to raise awareness of the plight of thousands of refugees who are living in the Australian community with limited or no access to working rights, Medicare or educational support (Supplied) Source: Supplied

A Tamil refugee in regional Victoria is planning to walk 1,000 kilometres to Sydney, to raise awareness of plight of thousands of asylum seekers and refugees in Australia still living in limbo after more than a decade. Neil Para says he is among 12,000 asylum seekers and refugees who have no certainty about their futures

