Renters in focus as RBA boss warns rate hikes may not be over
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks during a National Press Club address in Sydney. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI
Homeowners have been offered some semblance of a reprieve in the Reserve Bank's decision to pause interest rates. But the RBA Governor has signalled that he is open to another rise in an effort to tame inflation. Philip Lowe says it is being driven in part by higher rental prices.
