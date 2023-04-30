Republicans to make their voices heard at Coronation of King Charles

Britain Coronation Preparations

The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Susannah Ireland/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In just days, hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of London to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles. But a new survey has found support for the Monarchy in Britain has dropped substantially over the last decade and republicans think now is the time to make the case for the United Kingdom to have an elected head of state.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
 SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen and his son volunteering for Turbans 4 Australia in Melbourne - SBS .jpg

Food relief charity expanding its work in Melbourne

United States Sudan Evacuation

Evacuation efforts are ramping up as thousands continue to flee Sudan

Courtenay Webeck (L) and Oscar Stubbs (SBS).jpg

Helping more fans have a better time at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Sikh separatist leader and head of Waris Punjab De, or Punjab's Heirs, Amritpal Singh

Security crackdown on Sikh separatists re-ignites tensions with India's government