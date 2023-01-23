Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Right To Ask about partner's domestic violence record proposal
(L-R) Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet and New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb during the launch of the ‘Right To Ask’ scheme in Sydney, Monday, January 23, 2023. NSW is expanding a scheme allowing people to check their partners previous history with police. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE
The New South Wales Government has announced a plan to roll out an online domestic violence disclosure scheme, if it wins the March state election. The initiative will build on a 2016 trial to help people find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence offences. The New South Wales opposition says it broadly supports the concept to allow people to check their partner’s domestic violence history, but calls for more detailed information.
Share