Rivers flood thousands of homes in northern Victoria

VIC FLOODS

A resident carries a sandbag through a flooded street in Shepparton in northern Victoria. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE

Published 16 October 2022 at 8:18pm
By Julien Oeuillet, Sean Wales
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

Victoria’s flood crisis is worsening, with authorities fearing milder weather is creating a false sense of security. Residents in Shepparton, Orrvale, Maroopna and Murchison were told it was too late to leave, with the Goulburn river expected to peak above 12 metres. The Prime Minister has toured flood affected regions.

