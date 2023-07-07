Robodebt Commissioner recommends civil and criminal charges

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt scheme has handed down its report into the unlawful program that sent incorrect debt letters to people on welfare. Commissioner Catherine Holmes wrote the government scheme was crude and cruel and key government ministers and departmental staff failed in their duties, including Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In a sealed section not publicly released, the report makes recommendations individuals be referred for civil and criminal prosecution.

