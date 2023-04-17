Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Running for the Voice to Parliament
Former politician Pat Farmer during the launch of Pat Farmer's Run for the Voice, in Hobart Source: AAP / ROB BLAKERS/AAPIMAGE
Former MP and ultra-marathon runner Pat Farmer is aiming to run more than 14,000 km in support of the proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The run started on Monday April 17 in the country’s southern-most capital, Hobart, and will circle the country over the next six months before finishing at Uluru.
Share