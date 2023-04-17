Running for the Voice to Parliament

ANTHONY ALBANESE RUN FOR THE VOICE

Former politician Pat Farmer during the launch of Pat Farmer's Run for the Voice, in Hobart Source: AAP / ROB BLAKERS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Former MP and ultra-marathon runner Pat Farmer is aiming to run more than 14,000 km in support of the proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The run started on Monday April 17 in the country’s southern-most capital, Hobart, and will circle the country over the next six months before finishing at Uluru.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts


Share

Latest podcast episodes

A couple from different faiths - and on the run from their families (SBS-Aaron Fernandes).jpg

Falling in love across faith fault lines

BILL SHORTEN PRESS CLUB

The architect of the NDIS says it has lost its way

Gary Ablett senior (centre) is seen watching his son Gary play

AFL legend sues league and former clubs over concussions

Tiger mosquito

Calls for faster rollout of malaria vaccine