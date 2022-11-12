Russia has withdrawn more than 30,000 troops in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson
A member of Ukraine's National Guard fires an anti-aircraft gun at a position in northeastern Ukraine, 11 November 2022 AAP Source: EPA / SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA
Published 12 November 2022 at 3:23pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Russia has withdrawn more than 30,000 troops in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson - a move hailed by dozens of Ukrainians who cheered and chanted victory slogans in Kherson's central square.
