Russian fighter jet damaged American drone over Black Sea: US
A US reconnaissance drone has crashed in to the Black Sea near Ukraine. America says the unmanned aerial vehicle [[UAV]] was struck by a Russian fighter jet in what it's called a "brazen violation" of international law. Russia insists its warplanes didn't hit the drone.
