Russian fighter jet damaged American drone over Black Sea: US

Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the United States, speaks with reporters after meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Karen Donfried at the U.S. State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. AP Source: AP / Patrick Semansky/AP

A US reconnaissance drone has crashed in to the Black Sea near Ukraine. America says the unmanned aerial vehicle [[UAV]] was struck by a Russian fighter jet in what it's called a "brazen violation" of international law. Russia insists its warplanes didn't hit the drone.

