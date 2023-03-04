Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Russian forces encircle Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian military medics treat their wounded comrade at a field hospital near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Source: AAP / Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Russian forces have encircled Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut which the country regards as a key target to capturing the surrounding Donbas region. As the war continues, the United States and its allies have expressed concern over China's relationship with Russia, urging Beijing to resist supplying weapons to Moscow.
