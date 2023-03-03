Russia's foreign minister claims Ukraine is being encouraged to continue the war

Russian Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia

Rescuers working in the rubble of residential building hit by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia Source: Getty / Global Images Ukraine

The Kremlin has accused a group of 'Ukrainian nationalists' of crossing into western Russia and firing on villagers, as the US Secretary of State and Russian foreign minister spoke briefly at a G20 meeting in India. And in Zaporizhizhia, a Russian missile strike on an apartment building has resulted in the death of two civilans - 11 people were rescued and four were sent to hospital.

