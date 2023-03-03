Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Russia's foreign minister claims Ukraine is being encouraged to continue the war
Rescuers working in the rubble of residential building hit by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia Source: Getty / Global Images Ukraine
The Kremlin has accused a group of 'Ukrainian nationalists' of crossing into western Russia and firing on villagers, as the US Secretary of State and Russian foreign minister spoke briefly at a G20 meeting in India. And in Zaporizhizhia, a Russian missile strike on an apartment building has resulted in the death of two civilans - 11 people were rescued and four were sent to hospital.
