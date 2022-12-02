Sanna Marin becomes first Finnish Prime Minister to visit Australia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Sanna Marin becomes first Finnish Prime Minister to visit AustraliaPlay01:01SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (955.88KB)Published 2 December 2022 at 2:30pm, updated an hour ago at 4:49pmSource: SBS News .Published 2 December 2022 at 2:30pm, updated an hour ago at 4:49pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTiwi Island traditional owners welcome a Federal Court ruling on a Santos offshore gas projectProgress on citizenship, voting rights for New Zealand AustraliansChris Dawson sentenced to 24 years jail for the murder of his wifeAustralia's two most populous states record a 20 per cent jump in COVID cases in last week