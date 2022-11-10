SBS News in Easy English 10 November 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





United States President Joe Biden has reacted to the first results of the mid-term elections by confirming his desire to run for the presidency again in 2024.





"The fact that the Democratic party outperformed anything anyone expected, and did better than any presidency since John Kennedy, gives everybody a sigh of relief."





He says he intends to make a "family decision" and that he doesn't feel in any hurry.





Vote counting is likely to continue for several days.





While the Republicans are in a good position to take control of the House of Representatives, they may not succeed in taking the Senate, where the Democrats could still take half of the seats, if not an outright majority





An Indigenous man has died in custody at a police watchhouse after his arrest in a First Nations community in far north Queensland.





The 51-year-old man was arrested over domestic violence allegations in a remote community on eastern Cape York on Wednesday afternoon.





Police say they took him to the local watchhouse and put him in a holding cell, where they found him unresponsive a short time later.





Officers claim they "immediately provided" the man with first aid before he was rushed to a local health clinic, where he was declared dead.





The Police Ethical Standards Command is investigating the man's death.





A baby has died after suffering severe burns in a house fire in Sydney's south-west.





Emergency services were called to the home in Campbelltown yesterday afternoon to reports of a kitchen fire.





The six-week-old boy was taken to hospital where he later died.





A second child was also in the home and was assessed for smoke inhalation.





Someone claiming to have stolen data from Medibank has asked for almost $10 million dollars ransom, or one dollar per customer.





Medibank reported the theft of data from 9.7 million people when its database was hacked.





The alleged hacker started posting data on the dark web, including addresses and emails, phone numbers, health claims, Medicare numbers, and even passport numbers of international clients.





Queensland health authorities are recommending residents wear face masks as COVID-19 cases increase across the state.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also announced the alert level will rise to amber, as the state enters its fourth wave.





It means masks are advised for indoor settings including aged care and healthcare facilities and on public transport.





Hospital cases have doubled in the past week to 205.





Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to impact already flood-ravaged communities in regional New South Wales this weekend.





Emergency services say their efforts are focused on towns along major river systems, as warnings are declared for people along the Murrumbidgee River.





Communities in northern New South Wales, including Walgett and Lightning Ridge have been cut off by recent severe weather and flooding.



