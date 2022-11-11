SBS News in Easy English 11 November 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Biwa Kwan.





Remembrance Day services are being held around the country to remember more than 103,000 Australians who lost their lives in war and peacekeeping operations.





This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of national service - and 75 years of Australia’s involvement in peacekeeping operations.





Advertisement

At the Sydney service, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it is a time of reflection.





"And today is the day also that we remember those who did not come home and those who have come home with issues that are ongoing. Many of which have been identified by the Royal Commission into veteran suicides that is doing it's ongoing work."





In Canberra, an address was delivered by former chairman and fellow of the Australian War Memorial, Kerry Stokes.





He says the courage of the Australians who died should never be forgotten.





"We see it in civilian acts, such as 28-year-old Adelaide nurse. Kirsty Boden ran through a panicked melee towards terrorist carnage on the London Bridge in 2017. Fatally stabbed and seeking to care for others. Her last words: I'm a nurse, I have to go. Facing new, emerging and increasingly threatening horizons, what we need most, is one another. National mateship, caring for each other."





Australia's biggest health insurer, Medibank, has confirmed a third leak this week of stolen customer data on the dark web.





At least 240 customers have been affected in the latest release, which has exposed details on mental health and alcohol issues.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil says it is also concerning to hear that sensitive information on abortion procedures has also been exposed in previous releases by the hackers .





She says she has had "direct conversations" with Medibank about the failure to protect confidential information.





Three Australian broadband internet providers have been fined 33.5 million (Australian) dollars for failing to deliver on internet speeds customers were paying for.





Three separate cases in the federal court were brought by the consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.





In court, each of the three providers admitted liability for breaching the Australian consumer law.





Telstra will pay $15 million, Optus agreed to pay $13.5 million while TPG will pay $5 million.





Queensland has raised its COVID alert level from green to amber, in response to another a sharp rise in COVID cases forecast to hit the state.





The state’s chief health officer, John Gerrard, says the peak of this fourth wave of COVID is expected within weeks.





The new alert level does not involve a lockdown, but changes to the advice on masks.





Masks should be worn in healthcare settings, on public transport and rideshares, indoors where you cannot socially distance, and around people who are vulnerable to COVID.





In football, the coach of Sweden's women's national football team says the team will not make the mistake of underestimating the Matildas, when the sides face-off on Saturday (12 November).





The teams are playing in Melbourne, marking the first visit by the Swedish side to Australia since 2008.





The teams competed against each other three times in 2021.





There was a nil-all result in pre-Olympics friendly, followed by two Swedish victories.





Coach Peter Gerhardsson says there is a strong sense of anticipation to see how the two sides engage this time round.





"Tactically it is interesting because, like us, they change formations in the games, before a game - after. So we also change formation. And we like to meet teams who play that way. So the speed and transitions are both very important. Tomorrow, it's going to be like that. There will be a lot of transitions. And that is also why I like to meet the Australian team."



