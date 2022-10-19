SBS News in Easy English 19 October 2022

Victoria Police say a man has been found dead in flood waters at Nathalia in Victoria's north-east.





Family members found the body of the 65-year-old on Wednesday morning after he failed to return home last night.





A search overnight also found a tractor and police say they are still trying to work out the circumstances of the death.





The death is not suspicious and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.





Residents of Echuca are facing evacuation warnings with the Murray River near the New South Wales border with Victoria set to peak from today. [[wed]]





The community in Victoria's north has been piling sandbags to protect thousands of homes and businesses in the border town.





Victoria's State Emergency service has issued emergency warnings for Victorian towns, along with watch and act messages along swollen rivers.





There are concerns the Murray River could exceed levels record during the 1993 floods and severe flooding is likely at Kerang at the level seen in 2011.





And the wet weather is set to return in New South Wales where flooding is already affecting the state.





The risk of thunderstorms on Thursday could bring widespread rain and renew flooding along rivers that are already full.





The downpour could cause concern for parts of northwest, central west and southwest New South Wales.





The weather bureau says a concerning situation is developing.





Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister has visited the Cook Islands for the first time to build upon Pacific relations.





It's being described as an important moment for the partnership between Australia and the Cook Islands.





Minister Penny Wong says she is committed to the relationship, as well as tackling climate change and COVID-19 challenges.





"I know from what you said to me Prime Minister and as you know, committed to the regional architecture, we are committed working with you."





A deadly landslide in Venezuela has claimed three lives and destroyed about 50 homes.





The landslide happened on Monday night and rescue teams spent Tuesday searching for residents of Los Castaños.





Emiyexi Dorante is a domestic worker whose house was damaged in the disaster.





"It's not easy to watch people go (being taken by flood). It is not easy to see how the houses are taken (by flood). It was God's answer (that saved us), it was quite a long night, but we are fine, thank God. Soon we will be out of here."







Qatar Airways says it is cutting back on its own flights to enable the arrival of fans for next month's World Cup.





Chief executive Akbar Al Baker says hundreds of flights will be landing for the tournament, which is expecting about 1.2 million visitors.





32 nations are participating in matches across eight stadiums but the airline has withdrawn flights from about 18 destinations.



