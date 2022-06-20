SBS News in Easy English 20 June 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says the energy crisis is not Labor's fault.





There have been fears of power blackouts and it has forced Australia's energy regulator to take control of the marketfor electricity.





Tanya Plibersek has told Channel 7 the former government failed to act.





''This is what happens when you have parties in power who for a decade, spent more time fighting each other than solving the problem. Barnaby [[Joyce]] and his mob have 22 separate energy policies, and they never landed one of them. What we know for sure is that if they had acted a decade ago."





The Property Council of Australia says it supports a New South Wales government policy on housing affordability.





It will enable people to contribute just a two per cent deposit to buy a home.





The Property Council's Executive Director Luke Achterstraat says there are not enough houses to meet the demand in New Sout Wales.





"What we know, is there's a housing shortage in New South Wales. We're 100,000 homes short of where we need to be. And we really need to fix that deficit as soon as possible."





Refugees on temporary visas in Australia are urging the federal government to grant them permanent visas, as the world marks World Refugee Day.





The new Anthony Albanese government promised during the election campaign it would grant permanent protection visas to 19,000 people that Australia has already recognised as refugees.





Iranian refugee and psychologist Reza Rostami arrived in Australia by boat from Indonesia in 2013.





He's told SBS News it's been hard on his whole family.





"Ten years experiencing torture mentally, anxiety, depression. Please Labor government hurry up, thousands of children and asylum seekers waiting for this decision."





Defence Minister Richard Marles is travelling to India for talks with the country's defence and foreign ministers.





The visit is designed to strengthen Australia's relationship with India.





The national Indigenous television network NITV has won its first Logie award for the SBS documentary 'Incarceration Nation' about the oppression of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the justice system.





Logie awards are presented each year in Australia to recognise achievements in television.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Russia to intensify attacks on the country.





It comes as Ukraine awaits a decision on whether it will be granted European Union candidate status.





Mr Zelenskyy says he expects Russia to increase hostile activities against Ukraine and other European countries.





Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen has won the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.





Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished second and Lewis Hamilton came third in his Mercedes.



