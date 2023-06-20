SBS News in Easy English 20 June 2023

In New Zealand, a man has injured four people with an axe in the city of Auckland.





They are all reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.





The suspect is 24 year old and he is now in the custody of police.





Witnesses say the man allegedly attacked diners at random at three neighbouring Chinese restaurants before being arrested.





One of the witnesses is called Baffin Wong, and says he is in shock at what took place.





"I didn't realise it was a serious, like crazy, rampage assault. I thought it was just a retaliation. (inaudible) have a beef with someone else, come in to give another guy a hiding. But that was crazy."







A submarine that was exploring the wreck of the Titanic is still missing.





But an expert says he has hope.





The private company that operates the vessel, OceanGate Expeditions says a boat on the surface, the Polar Prince, lost contact with the submersible about an hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the wreckage site on Sunday morning.





Rescuers are still trying to contact the submarine now.





Larry Daley is an expert on the Titanic shipwreck and experienced deep submersible diver.





In the past, he spent 12 hours touring the wreckage on a submarine.





He says he is "hopeful" for the missing submarine because of high-tech equipment that can keep passengers alive for several hours.





"Deep submersible diving is very dangerous, but it's high-tech. As each year goes by, the equipment gets better, the technology gets better and so on. So I'm very hopeful and very positive. I was in the sub for twelve hours, we have our own breathing system on board, and if that's maintained properly - like changing your filter on your CO2 scrubber - you can stay down there for quite a few hours. And in our case, I was down there for twelve hours total time in the sub, and the new technology obviously can extend that too, right?"







The Albanese government has failed to pass its housing fund bill.





The Greens and Coalition both voted to delay the 10-billion-dollar housing fund for another 4 months.





The proposed fund would create 30,000 homes over five years, but no vote will take place until after National Cabinet meets to discuss ways to tackle rising rent prices.





The National Cabinet is a meeting of the Prime Minister and the heads of the states and territories of Australia.





The Greens have opposed the fund because it does not include support for renters.





The Greens said that with this four months delay, the prime minister can negotiate rent reforms with state and territory leaders at the next National Cabinet Meeting.





Adam Bandt says the Labour government's proposed bill is possible if more is done to tackle ongoing rental crisis.





"Labour's housing bill can still pass the Senate if they take action on soaring rents. Labour has no plan for renters, who many of whom are one rent increase away from eviction. And we national Cabinet meeting in a few months time and with Labour holding every seat on the mainland It is up to labour to stop out of control, rent increases."







Today in three Australian states will be introduced bills to legalise the personal use of cannabis.





The Legalise Cannabis Party will introduce proposed legislation in the upper chambers of the New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australian parliaments to legalise adult personal possession and use of cannabis.



