SBS News in Easy English 20 September 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Catriona Stirrat.







More than five million Australians on welfare have had their payments increased.





People on JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Austudy, ABSTUDY and the Youth Disability Support Pension will receive an extra $40 per fortnight in addition to the $16 increase from indexation.





The changes were announced in the federal government's May budget as part of its $14.6 billion package to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.





—





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the government's focus on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum as Australians struggle with the cost of living.





Mr Albanese says his government is doing a lot when it comes to the economy, environment and cost of living.





It comes as Olympic champion Cathy Freeman has become the latest Indigenous supporter of the yes vote.





The Prime Minister told radio station 2-S-M this shouldn't be a controversial proposal.





"Every other country in the world has done it. This should not be controversial. This is a very modest request. And Cathy Freeman has joined with the overwhelming majority of Indigenous Australians wanting to be recognised in our nation's founding document. All this will do is that and have an advisory group that won't change the way that government functions. Doesn't have a right of veto won't be a funding body."





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum .





—





It will cost businesses as little as $120,000 to bring in foreign skilled workers in a visa process which will take weeks instead of months.





It's a part of a migration overhaul which will make it easier to hire in high-demand industries.





The Australian Financial Review reports the changes will be part of an upcoming migration review, which will involve the biggest shake-up of a system since the 1990s.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told Channel Seven the changes won't be about how many migrants can come to Australia, but who can.





"What I want Australians to understand is this is actually not about how many people come to Australia. It's not about how many people come through. It's about who it's the first time that our government in a long time has really thought about the question of why we would bring people to Australia through their migration system. What are the big national challenges that we're seeking to solve and design a system around those things. The overall effect of these changes will not be to increase migration in Australia. In fact, the effect of the changes will be to reduce the size of the system a bit."





—





A new report has highlighted the significant barriers children with dementia encounter in accessing care and support in Australia.





The report by the Childhood Dementia Initiative is calling for an acute need for improved awareness, increased investment, inclusion in policy and best practice care.





Head of Programs Care and Quality of Life spokeswoman Gail Hilton says she'd like to see more action from the government.





"We are calling for an increase investment in childhood dementia as families tells us that effect treatment cures is absolutely what they need. So we need large scale investment into research into this space and we also need the goverment to highlight children in the upcoming national dementia action plan to ensure that children are included in policy and care systrem going forward in the dementia space."



