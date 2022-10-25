SBS News in Easy English 25 October 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Brooke Young.





Rishi Sunak will become the next British Prime Minister, succeeding Liz Truss.





The former treasurer will meet King Charles III to be sworn in, after Ms Truss holds a final meeting.





Advertisement

Rishi Sunak became the leader of the Conservative Party without needing a vote.





His only challenger, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the race.





Mr Sunak has paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Liz Truss.





"I'd like to pay tribute to Liz Truss for her dedicated public service to the country. She has led with dignity and grace for a time of great change and under exceptionally difficult circumstances both at home and abroad."





Rishi Sunak says his party need to be united.





He has also ruled out a general election.







Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers says inflation is the biggest influence on his government's federal budget.





Mr Chalmers says the budget has three main goals: to provide a cost of living relief, strengthen the economy, and repair previous debt.





This comes after Finance minister Katy Gallagher said the cabinet has found $22 billion dollars in savings.





Mr Chalmers says he is hopeful that Australians will understand his approach.





"We will take a really responsible approach to the welcome and substantial improvements in the near term. We can provide cost of living relief in a responsible way but not a reckless way. We can't spray money around indiscriminately because that would have a impact on inlfation and be counterproductive and I think Australians understand that."







State Emergency Services or S-E-S say there is now flooding on the South Coast of New South Wales.





Carlene York, from the S-E-S, says there are now seven evacuation centres and over a thousand volunteers helping across the state.





Overnight the S-E-S received 664 requests for help.





Commissioner York has reminded the community that it is important to be careful and avoid driving through flood water.





"We remind all the community to please be aware of your risk, we heard that the weather at the moment is receding and that the rivers are slowly receding but it doesn't take away the risk of the communities on the roads."





Meanwhile, there is still lots of rainfall across Victoria.





There will likely be threats of flooding in the Victorian town of Echuca for the rest of the week.







Passengers and staff on the first big cruise liner to visit Western Australia in over two years have tested positive for COVID-19.





The Coral Princess, which can carry almost 2,000 passengers, arrived in the town of Broome on Tuesday morning.





There are reports of up to 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the ship.





All passengers on board may have to isolate for up to five days following the virus outbreak.







Police in Kenya have killed a journalist from Pakistan.





Arshad Sharif, age 50, died after police shot at his car nine times.





Police say they fired because Mr Sharif drove through a security barrier near the country's capital, Nairobi.





Mr Sharif left Pakistan in August after he received threats to his life.





He was known in Pakistan as an active critic of the government.





Protests began in Pakistan after his death, and this protester explains why Mr Sharif was a target.





"Arshad Sharif was facing very serious life threats in Pakistan, because he was one of the best, award-winning investigative journalist."







A review into Essendon Football club reveals the team needs a better fitness program and more unity among players.





The review talked to more than 80 players and an extra 130 people at the club.





Brad Scott has recently becme the new coach of Essendon, following a poor season for the club.





In 2023 the club will make harder training programs and will focus on a common goal between all players.



