SBS News in Easy English 27 September 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is one of nearly 200 dignitaries attending the lavish funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.





Mr Abe was assassinated in July by a gunman, as he delivered a campaign speech.





Advertisement

The $17 million dollar funeral has caused controversy in Japan, with polls showing the majority of Japanese voters are opposed to the state funeral.





The Federal Government is introducing its childcare legislation with is aimed at reducing the cost of childcare for 95 per cent of Australian families.





Education Minister Jason Clare has told Channel 9 the government will lift the maximum subsidy rate to 90 per cent for the first child in care.





"So it means effectively for a family on $80,000 a year, that the government will provide about $14,000 a year if you have a child going three days a week. It's a big investment, but we know that if child care is more affordable, then it makes it easier for parents to go back to work, in particular mums."





The Federal Government says it will cost $262 million over four years to set up a federal anti-corruption body.





Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says the cost is $90 million more than the former coalition government had committed.





A Royal Commission into the unlawful Robodebt scheme is holding its first public hearing today in Brisbane.





It is investigating how hundreds of thousands of people were falsely accused of owing money to Centrelink after the automated scheme began in 2015.





More than $750 million was wrongfully recovered from 381,000 people.





The operators of Sydney's Star Casino are pleading to be allowed to continue to operate under strict supervision.





An inquiry found the operators of the casino were unsuitable to hold a licence.





Edward Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship by the country's President, Vladimir Putin.





The 39-year-old was an employee at the National Security Agency in the United States and fled the country after exposing the agency's secret surveillance operations.





He was granted asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations.





Authorities in the United States have been calling for years for Snowden to return to the U-S and face a criminal trial on espionage charges.





NASA has successfully hit a space asteroid with one of its multi-million-dollar rockets.





It's part of a trial of technology to protect the Earth from potential asteroid collisions.





Dozens of whales saved after a mass beaching on Tasmania's remote west coast have been tracked swimming south of the island state.





A large-scale rescue effort was launched last Wednesday after 230 mammals were found stranded on Ocean Beach, near Macquarie Harbour.





44 survivors had been moved to deeper water during the operation.





Data from two whales that were fitted with satellite trackers suggest they are now well south of Tasmania.



