SBS News in Easy English 3 November 2023

Noongar elder Jim Morrison has welcomed the West Australian government settlement of a three-year class action over stolen wages for thousands of Aboriginal people.





The 180 million dollar settlement offers redress to First Nations people who worked between the 1930s and 1970s and were subject to a state government policy that withheld up to 75 per cent of their wage.





Uncle Jim Morrison is the chairperson of the West Australian Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation.





He told NITV he has mixed emotions.





"It brings closure to Stolen Generations people who have lost their wages in whatever stage they were at in life because our people went from missions, farms and anywhere else to where there was an opportunity for employers to take money off us because we were not citizens. You know the damning part while our wages were being kept (from us), our children were stolen. So I come with, I guess, mixed responses as to what it (the settlement) will do."





----





The Israel Defence Forces [[IDF]] has released several videos of combat activity in Gaza Strip as troops prepare to enter the main city.





The IDF says more than 130 Hamas militants have been targeted in recent hours, with damage to their infrastructure and the destruction of weapons.





IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari says troops have surrounded Gaza City.





"IDF (Israel Defense Forces) fighters completed the encirclement of Gaza City, the center of the Hamas terrorist organisation. In the last hours, artillery and infantry forces in cooperation with the airforce have been attacking bases, headquarters, concentration points and other terror infrastructure used by Hamas and its terrorists."





Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he will use his upcoming visit to Tel Aviv to discuss steps Israel "can and should" take to reduce civilian casualties.





"And so we will be talking about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimise harm to men, women and children in Gaza. And this is something the United States is committed to. I am not going to get into the details here. But it is very much on the agenda."





----





Authorities in Turkiye have arrested Hakan Ayik and 36 others who were involved in what police have called an "international armed organised crime organisation".





Mr Ayik has been on the most-wanted list in New South Wales for more than a decade connected to offences over the supply of large commercial quantities of drugs.





Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says the arrests happened in Istanbul and the crime ring was allegedly involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering.





Mr Ayik has been wanted by authorities since leaving Australia in 2010, after police arrested associates of his in relation to a large drug shipment.





----





A new report on the health of refugees in Australia shows they are less likely to self-report cancer and mental health conditions.





Using census data, researchers from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found refugees were 60 per cent less likely to report asthma and cancer when compared to the rest of the Australian population.





They were also 50 per cent less likely to report chronic lung conditions and mental health issues.





The Institute's Vanessa D'Souza says there may be cultural considerations for the under-reporting, particularly relating to mental health.





"We do know that there might be some self-reporting limitations when it comes to mental health conditions. So we do know that there might be a reluctance or a stigma attached with talking about mental health condition, and that maybe accessing services might be difficult. So we do hope that it shines a light in some ways and some of the areas that could be improved on."





----





The Australian National Maritime Museum is adding more than a thousand names to the National Monument to Migration in Sydney.





The occasion will be marked with a ceremony this weekend.





The Australian National Maritime Museum is home to the National Monument to Migration and a digital hub which shares the migration stories behind some of the people whose names have been inscribed on the Wall.





The Museum’s deputy director, Michael Baldwin, says the monument is an important reminder of the history of migration in Australia.





"I think its so easy to see the conflict that exists now in different parts of the world and brings into focus the things that divide us. But as a community I think we need to work hard to recognise and draw attention to things that bring us together. Australia is a richer country because of the blended cultures and blended traditions that are part of our community."



