SBS News in Easy English 5 October 2022

The New South Wales Emergency Services Minister, Steph Cooke, is warning there could be flash flooding in already wet parts of the state.





A total of three rainfall systems will be bring downpours to large areas of eastern Australia this week with inland areas of New South Wales already experiencing significant rain.





Minister Cooke says that rainfall increases the risk of flash flooding.





Advertisement

"Our catchments are saturated. Our soils, our landscapes are saturated, our dams are full, our rivers, our channel systems are full to the brim. So any extra rainfall is likely to increase the risk of both rivers, but more importantly with respect to this latest weather system, increase the risk of flash flooding."





More than 5,000 properties across South Australia remain without power after a night of heavy rain and strong winds.





SA Power has reported more than 60 network outages, mainly across metropolitan Adelaide but also in the Barossa Valley.





A number of roads are also closed in the wake of the storm.





Authorities say they are dealing with fallen trees across a wide area, with the State Emergency Service handling close to 400 incidents.





A company whose factory was affected in flooding across northern New South Wales earlier this year says it will rebuild their operations.





Norco CEO Michael Hampson says the company will rebuild its ice cream factory in Lismore using a $34 million grant from the state and federal governments and other funds.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters at the time he was confident the company would bounce back.





"I would hope that Norco look after their employees. They'll continue to work with Premier Perrottet on these issues. I realise that the northern rivers has suffered greatly, including businesses. But we have provided substantial support."







Dozens of soldiers have arrived at a prison in central Ecuador where over a dozen inmates have been killed in a riot.





They are there to reinforce security as the remaining administrative personnel are evacuated from inside the complex at Latacunga.





The death toll from the bloody fight among inmates has now risen to 16.





There are 43 others injured, two in a critical condition.





Angry customers have continued to hold up banks in Lebanon as withdrawal limits continue to be imposed to contain the country's financial meltdown.





There have been five incidents at Lebanese banks so far this week, including a man armed with a gun and a grenade storming a BLC Bank branch to demand access to his $36,000 savings.





In a second incident, a man took hostages at Byblos Bank in the southern city of Tyre, obtaining $9000 which he handed to a relative before being taken into police custody.







And in tennis...





Nick Kyrgios has advanced in the Japan Open in Tokyo with a straight-sets victory over Tseng Chun-Hsin





Kyrgios was the only Australian to take home a win, with sixth seed Alex de Minaur beaten by South Korea's Kwon Soonwoo.





He says he is looking to maintain the energy of recent victories.



