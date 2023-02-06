SBS News in Easy English 6 February 2023

Every poker machine in New South Wales will be cashless within five years under a plan to overhaul the gaming industry.





The package passed a snap meeting of state cabinet on Sunday.





Pubs and clubs will also receive incentives to move away from poker machines and to invest in new income streams such as live music and food.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says the changes will save lives.





"We cannot have a situation in New South Wales where families are broken and people are putting their lifesavings down pokie machines. This reform today will save lives today and so many more in the next generation. That's what this is all about. We have a situation in New South Wales, if you exclude casinos with 40 per cent of pokie machines in the world are here in our state."





Cost of living and the Indigenous Voice referendum will dominate the federal parliament as politicians return to Canberra.





Federal parliament will meet for the first time this year.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese repeated his support for an Indigenous Voice to parliament again this morning:





"I believe firmly that Australians should take the opportunity that they'll have in the second half of this year to cast a vote for yes. To cast a vote to walk upon the path of reconciliation. In the spirit of generosity and which the Uluru statement from the heart calls us."





The latest Newspoll indicated 56 per cent of respondents supported the voice while 37 per cent were opposed.





A referendum on constitutional reforms in Ecuador has taken place.





Ecuadorians were asked eight questions as part of the referendum.





President Guillermo Lasso also hopes the referendum will allow reforms that will fight illegal mining, and compensation for those who protect the environment.





"For Ecuadorians, this will be a great opportunity. We must be part of the solutions to the country's urgent problems and take another step toward strengthening democracy."





A fire has badly damaged a Buddhist temple in Melbourne's southeast over the weekend.





Fire crews were called to the blaze on Springvale Road on Sunday night at a multi-storey building.





About 80 firefighters worked to control the flames at the Bright Moon Buddhist temple.





Local resident Jenny Tang talks about the effect of the fire on the community.





"I'm devastated, I was shocked because I am very proud of this temple. I thought we've got somewhere to go, and my dad's urn is in there. The temple has been here a long time, it's one of the places where a lot of people come, and pray, and you know, a lot of new years, so it's really really special."





The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that a tropical cyclone will form off the shoreline in the northern part of the state in the next three days.





It may impact coastal areas hit by floods last month, but is unlikely to make landfall at this stage.





The Bureau says a tropical low forming near Vanuatu is expected to move west over the Coral Sea on Monday and Tuesday towards the north Queensland city of Mackay.





The system will then turn into a tropical cyclone as it moves west and it could intensify into a severe cyclone by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.



