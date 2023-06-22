Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: $40bn wiped from ASX & how to protect your business from cyber security attacks
Source: SBS News
The Australian share market had its third worst day of the year, with around $40bn wiped from the value of the ASX200. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Elizabeth Tian from Citi to find out why; plus Qiang Tang from the University of Sydney School of Computer Science takes a look at what business can do to protect themselves from a growing number of cyber security incidents.
