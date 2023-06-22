SBS On the Money: $40bn wiped from ASX & how to protect your business from cyber security attacks

OTM - Cyber, hacking, computers, data (AAP).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Australian share market had its third worst day of the year, with around $40bn wiped from the value of the ASX200. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Elizabeth Tian from Citi to find out why; plus Qiang Tang from the University of Sydney School of Computer Science takes a look at what business can do to protect themselves from a growing number of cyber security incidents.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Regional telco tie-up blocked & retail abuse laws introduced

OTM - Interest rates, stock market (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: ASX hits two month high despite threat of higher interest rates

OTM - Workers, construction (Unsplash).jpg

SBS On the Money: Record number of Aussies in work, US rate pause & China stimulates economy

OTM-Federal Reserve (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: US inflation continues to ease & CSL's currencies warning