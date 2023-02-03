SBS On the Money: Are global interest rates close to their peaks?

The Bank of England and European Central Bank have followed the US Federal Reserve in lifting interest rates just as the Reserve Bank of Australia prepares to do the same next week. But is the tide turning, with the Australian sharemarket only about 100 points away from a record high? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Omkar Joshi from Opal Capital Management for more.

