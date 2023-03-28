Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Are we spending more for less? Plus the lithium sector on fire
Source: SBS News
Retail sales rose slightly in February, but are we spending more for less as inflation bites? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Katrina Ell From Moody's Analytics to find out more, including what it means for the RBA's April board meeting. Plus, Catherine Allfrey from Wavestone Capital takes a look at the day's market action, including a standout performance from the lithium sector.
