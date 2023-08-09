Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: CBA CEO Matt Comyn on record profits, pay, interest rates, AI and the economy
On the Money Source: AAP
The Commonwealth Bank has delivered a record full-year cash profit of $10.16bn. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CEO Matt Comyn for his take on the results, the bank's future and the way it is navigating the slowing economy. Plus, James Gerrish from Shaw and Partners goes through the sharemarket reaction, along with news of a ratings downgrade for US mid-sized banks and what Chinese deflation means for investors
