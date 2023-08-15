SBS On the Money CEO SERIES: Cochlear's Dig Howitt on results, indigenous health and AI tech

Hearing implant maker Cochlear has delivered a $305m full-year underlying profit up 10 per cent as it seeks to continue to grow earnings in the new year. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with its CEO, Dig Howitt about the hearing implant maker's future and investment in technology. Plus, Pat Bustamante from St George on what easing wages mean for the economy and interest rates.

