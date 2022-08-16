SBS On the Money: CEO Series: David Lamont, BHP CFO

On the Money Source: AAP / AAP
Published 16 August 2022 at 6:12pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
BHP has posted a huge US$30.9bn full-year profit and says it is undertaking a number of initiatives to address diversity and inclusion. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with BHP CFO David Lamont to find out more including what he thinks is the company's biggest challenge; plus Mathan Somasundaram from Deep Data Analytics goes through the market reaction.
