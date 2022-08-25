SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Graham Turner, Flight Centre on airfares, profits and Qantas
Anyone travelling lately would have noticed just how expensive airfares are. So when will they ease? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner about how the rising cost of living is impacting travel demand, and what he thinks about Australian airlines are being run. Plus, Henry Jennings from Marcus Today on the day's market action and his take on Qantas' profit result.
