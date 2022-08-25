SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Graham Turner, Flight Centre on airfares, profits and Qantas

SBS On the Money

On the money - airport, travel, tourism, aircraft, airlines (SBS).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2022 at 5:36pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Anyone travelling lately would have noticed just how expensive airfares are. So when will they ease? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner about how the rising cost of living is impacting travel demand, and what he thinks about Australian airlines are being run. Plus, Henry Jennings from Marcus Today on the day's market action and his take on Qantas' profit result.

Published 25 August 2022 at 5:36pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - Working from home, computers (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Deadline looms to secure new .au domain name

On the Money - Health insurance (Getty-SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Mark Fitzgibbon, NIB

On the Money - Cochlear implant, hearing aids (AAP-SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money CEO Series: Dig Howitt, Cochlear + markets

On the Money- - Domain (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Jason Pellegrino, Domain - plus, real wages fall