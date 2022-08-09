SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Owen Wilson, REA Group

SBS On the Money

On the Money - Housing, Real estate (SBS-Getty).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 August 2022 at 5:50pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

REA Group has lifted its full-year profit by 25 per cent and has indicated listings on its realestate.com.au are now higher than the same time last year, so what does it say about the direction of the housing market? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with REA Group CEO Owen Wilson for more, and discusses the bank reporting season with Macquarie Group's Martin Lakos.

Published 9 August 2022 at 5:50pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - Shopping, retail, supermarkets(1).jpg

SBS On the Money: Some food prices falling but home insurance is rising

On the Money - Savings, money, cash, finance.jpg

SBS On the Money: Real wages in decline for longer

SBS On the Money savings

SBS On the Money: Big banks confirm they'll pass on RBA rate rise

On the Money - Recession (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why officials are calling a US recession, when it may be in one