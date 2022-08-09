SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Owen Wilson, REA Group

Published 9 August 2022 at 5:50pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
REA Group has lifted its full-year profit by 25 per cent and has indicated listings on its realestate.com.au are now higher than the same time last year, so what does it say about the direction of the housing market? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with REA Group CEO Owen Wilson for more, and discusses the bank reporting season with Macquarie Group's Martin Lakos.
