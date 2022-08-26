SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Rob Scott, Wesfarmers

Source: SBS News
By Ricardo Goncalves
SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Wesfarmers CEO Rob Scott to find out how inflationary pressures are impacting his business, if consumers are changing their shopping habits at its Bunnings, K-Mart and Target stores and how the extended WA border closures are still impacting it today; plus Francesco De Stradis from Ord Minnett on the day's market action.
