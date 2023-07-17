SBS On the Money: China's economy is losing momentum so what does it mean for Australia and investors

China's economy expanded by a less than expected 6.3% in the second quarter compared with a year ago. With the nation seeing weaker exports and a loss in consumer confidence amid a downturn in the property market, SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a detailed look at the workings of the nation and what it means for investors with the Raymond Chan who is the Head of Asian Desk at Morgans.

