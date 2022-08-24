SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Deadline looms to secure new .au domain name

Published 24 August 2022 at 5:42pm, updated 2 hours ago at 5:44pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
There is less than one month for individuals and businesses with an existing .com.au domain name to secure the abridged .au address before it goes on sale to the general public. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves explores this with Rosemary Sinclair from auDO, the government-endorsed not-for-profit administrator of the .au domain name, to find out why it's being done along with BDO cyber security expert Ross Widdows to discover the cyber security threats; plus Niv Dagan from Peak Asset Management goes through the day's sharemarket moves.

