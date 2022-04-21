SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Foreign buyers return to Australian property

Foreign buyers now make 7.9 per cent of all new property sales, while below the long term average, is still at a near two year high, so what are the implications?

Published 21 April 2022 at 6:57pm
Presented By Ricardo Goncalves
SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster, plus WaveStone Capital's Catherine Allfrey on the market's near record high; and Westpac's Justin Smirk compares consumer price rises between Australia and New Zealand.
