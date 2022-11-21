SBS On the Money: Government considers buy now pay later regulation

Just as shoppers prepare for the biggest sale events of the year, Australia's buy now pay later industry may be facing new rules aimed at better protecting consumers.
Published 21 November 2022 at 6:15pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
The government has issued an options paper to discuss possible regulation of the buy now pay later industry. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Fiona Guthrie from Financial Counselling Australia for more, including what to be aware of ahead of the upcoming sale season; plus Donahue D'Souza from HSBC takes a look at what's ahead on the markets.
