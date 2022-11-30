SBS On the Money: Has inflation in Australia peaked?

SBS On the Money

A financial graph showing peaks and troughs.

Australia's inflation rate eased in October, prompting questions on whether the inflation peak is in sight. Source: Getty

Published 30 November 2022 at 5:23pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
A new measure of inflation suggest consumer prices have eased, but SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CBA Chief Economist Stephen Halmarick to find ot why they're likely to continue to rise; plus Luke Laretive from Seneca Financial Solutions on the day on the markets.

