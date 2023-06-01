Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: How to ask for a pay rise as few bosses are making inflation-matching offers
Two-thirds of employers expect to offer workers a pay rise of 3 per cent or more according to a new survey by recruiters at Hays. Rhayna Bosch speaks with Managing Director Matthew Dickason to find out why, and asks for tips on how to approach a pay rise discussion. Plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves talks with Gemma Dale from nabtrade about the day's market action.
