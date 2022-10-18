SBS On the Money: Markets bounce on UK U-turn tax policy

SBS On the Money

Published 18 October 2022 at 5:51pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Global markets have rebounded after the UK said it would not go ahead with planned tax cuts announced only a few weeks ago, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Scott Phillips from the Motley Fool to find out if this is just a short-term sugar hit, as other companies warn of tough times ahead. Plus, Adelaide Timbrell from ANZ takes a look at the RBA's October board meeting minutes where it discussed the pros and cons of both a 25 and 50 basis point interest rate hike.

