SBS On the Money: New RBA Governor appointed as a big bank says we've reached peak interest rates

Current Deputy Reserve Bank Governor, Michele Bullock has been appointed new RBA Governor, replacing Philip Lowe from September. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ANZ Chief Economist Richard Yetsenga for his thoughts and to find out why he now thinks interest rates in Australia are likely to be on an extended pause. Plus, Nick Schoenmaker CFA, FRM from Drummond Capital Partners takes a look at the reaction on the markets and explains whether investors are too optimistic following this week's better than expected US inflation report.

