SBS On the Money: RBA lifts interest rates to a near 12 year high of 4.35%

The RBA has lifted official interest rates to a near 12 year high of 4.35% so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves finds out what it means for the economy, markets and mortgage repayments with Betashares Chief Economist David Bassanese, Perpetual Head of Investment Strategy Matt Sherwood and RateCity Research Director Sally Tindall.

