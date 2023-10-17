Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: RBA losing patience with inflation + Aussie businesses turn to US
Source: SBS News
The RBA says it has a low tolerance for a slower return of inflation to target than currently expected, implying next week's CPI data will be critical ahead of its Melbourne Cup Day meeting. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at the board's October board meeting minutes with Martin Lakos from Macquarie Group. Plus, Andrew McKellar from Australian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI) explains why the US has overtaken China as the most common trading partner for Australian businesses.
