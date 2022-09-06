SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: RBA rate rise and smartphone upgrades

Published 6 September 2022 at 7:12pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

The RBA has lifted official interest rates to 2.35% to be at the highest since 2015. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves takes a look at what that means for your mortgage, plus what it mens for the economy with Commonwealth Bank's Belinda Allen. Azeem Sheriff from CMC Markets goes through the market action, while Saxo Bank's Jessica Amir takes a look at rising energy prices. Plus Marcus Megalokonomos speaks with Telsyte's Foad Fadaghi about what consumers want from their smartphones.

