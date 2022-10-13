SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Rents hit record levels and are likely to continue to rise

Sponsor

Money Tech

SBS On the Money

On the Money - Real estate, estate agents, house sales (SBS).jpg

On the Money Source: SBS News / SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2022 at 6:08pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Rents for both houses and apartments have reached record asking prices, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Domain's Nicola Powell to find out why and the direction for the market, plus Pepperstone's Chris Weston previews the most important economic number to hit investors so far this year.

Published 13 October 2022 at 6:08pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Sponsor

Money Tech

We are Australia's only purpose-built and fully integrated business growth platform. We partner with Australian businesses to give them the finances they need to grow. Enabling business since 2003. Find out more https://www.moneytech.com.au/

Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - superannuation (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Australia's super system gets a 'B+' grade

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why are businesses confident when consumers are not?

On the Money - Housing, Real estate (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Banks reducing borrowing capacity easing house prices

On the Money - generic interest.jpg

Will borrowers and banks cope with rising interest rates?