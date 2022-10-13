SBS On the Money: Rents hit record levels and are likely to continue to rise

Rents for both houses and apartments have reached record asking prices, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Domain's Nicola Powell to find out why and the direction for the market, plus Pepperstone's Chris Weston previews the most important economic number to hit investors so far this year.

By Ricardo Goncalves Source : SBS News

Sponsor

We are Australia's only purpose-built and fully integrated business growth platform. We partner with Australian businesses to give them the finances they need to grow. Enabling business since 2003. Find out more https://www.moneytech.com.au/