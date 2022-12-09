SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Super funds taking too long to respond to complaints

Published 9 December 2022 at 5:15pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
ASIC says some superannuation funds are taking longer than the 45 day maximum to respond to member complaints. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Xavier O'Halloran from Super Consumers Australia to find out why and the implications, plus Matt Sherwood from Perpetual Limited takes a look at the markets and next week's all important US inflation report and interest rates decision.

